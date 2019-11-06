Donald Trump Jr says US President can’t be racist as he let him spend time with Michael Jackson

“If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it”

Donald Trump Jr has suggested that his father cannot be racist as he allowed him to spend time with Michael Jackson as a child.

The US President’s eldest son writes about Trump’s friendship with the late pop star in his new book, Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us.

“Given all the things my father has been called, particularly a ‘racist,’ it sure sounds odd that he’d let his son vacation with a black man or hang out with Michael Jackson, doesn’t it?” Trump Jr reasons.

“If he’s a racist, he’s sure not very good at it.”

The President’s son explains that he would spend time with Jackson as a child at his father’s Trump Tower in New York City, where the singer had an apartment.

President Donald Trump has previously been accused of racism due to his controversial use of language. During his time in office, he’s labelled Mexican immigrants criminals on multiple occasions, called on US Congress members to “leave the country”, and implemented a travel ban from a number of Muslim countries.

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied that he is racist.

