Donald Trump is performing DJ sets at Mar-a-Lago this weekend

Donald Trump is embarking on an unlikely new venture in his post-presidential life, performing two DJ sets at Mar-a-Lago this weekend.

Mar-a-Lago is a resort in Palm Beach, Florida, which has been owned by Trump since 1985, when he bought it for $10milllion (£7.4m). He turned the mansion into the Mar-a-Lago Club – a private members’ club – in 1994.

According to New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman, a notice was sent out to members of the club on Wednesday (February 2) announcing two dinner events this weekend. “Great music will be played during dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings, with President Trump playing the role of disc jockey,” the memo read.

“The music will be amazing, it will be lots of fun, and will go until the late evening. For those who will be unable to be seated, the bar will be open for drinks. We look forward to seeing everyone again very soon!” The notice was signed “President Donald J. Trump”.

Here’s a note that was sent to Mar-a-Lago club members this week, advertising the former president as disc jockey. pic.twitter.com/shfLBPOPU1 — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) February 4, 2022

Trump will not be sharing his playlist on Twitter after being banned from the social media platform – along with Facebook and Instagram – in January 2021. The suspensions came after the riot on Capitol Hill and were put in place over fears that the then-president’s posts could incite further violence.

In October, Trump announced plans for his own social media site called TRUTH, with it said to encourage “an open, free, and honest global conversation without discriminating against political ideology”. However, one of the site’s conditions says users must “agree not to disparage, tarnish, or otherwise harm, in our opinion, us and/or the site”.

Meanwhile, in November, the former president revealed that Kyle Rittenhouse had visited him after he had been acquitted for killing two men at a racial justice protest in 2020. “Really a nice young man,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News. “What he went through – he should’ve, that was prosecutorial misconduct. He should not have had to suffer through a trial for that.”