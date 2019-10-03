Donald Trump posts Nickelback meme to mock Joe Biden

2019, everyone.

US President Donald Trump has posted a viral Nickelback meme on Twitter to mock rival Joe Biden over his alleged ties with Ukraine.

In an apparent attempt to link Biden to tenuous accusations of shady business deals in Ukraine, Trump’s supporters discovered a photo of the former VP and his son Hunter enjoying a round of golf with Devon Archer – who works for a Ukrainian gas company and is thought to merely be a long-time business partner of the Bidens.

The photo was then superimposed into Nickelback’s 2005 video for ‘Photograph’ – with singer Chad Kroeger appearing to show off the photo.

Tweeting the clip, Trump wrote: “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!”

Responding in turn with a photo of Trump struggling to get to grips with an umbrella, one user wrote: “Look at this photograph. Every time I do it makes me laugh at a fucking moron who can’t even use an umbrella.”

Earlier this week, Robert DeNiro proved to be one of Trump’s biggest critics once more – describing the President as a “gangster.”

“We are at a moment in our lives in this county where this guy is like a gangster,” he told CNN.

“He’s come along and he’s said things, done things, we say over and over again this is terrible. We’re in a terrible situation. We’re in a terrible situation and this guy keeps going on and on and on without being stopped.”

In contrast, veteran actor Jon Voight is an outspoken supporter of Trump and described ongoing impeachment efforts as “a war against the highest noble man”.

Voight, the father of Angelina Jolie, said in a Twitter video: “This is a war against the highest noble man who has defended our country, and made us safe and great again. Let me stand with our president. Let us all stand with our President Trump in a time of such evil words trying for impeachment.”

The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger has also condemned Donald Trump over his stance on climate change, while accusing the President and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of “lying” to the public.