Donald Trump says he will work to try and free A$AP Rocky

Donald Trump has lent his support to the ongoing case of A$AP Rocky, saying that he’s going to try and secure his release.

Yesterday, a report came out that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had lobbied the Trump administration to ensure the release of the rapper, who’s been incarcerated in Sweden since the start of July.

Trump has now tweeted that he’s spoken to Kanye, and is set to make steps to try and secure the release of Rocky.

“Just spoke to Kanye West about his friend A$AP Rocky’s incarceration,” he tweeted.

“I will be calling the very talented Prime Minister of Sweden to see what we can do about helping A$AP Rocky. So many people would like to see this quickly resolved!”

It was revealed earlier today that A$AP Rocky will remain in jail in Sweden for at least another week, while prosecutors complete a preliminary investigation before deciding whether to charge him with aggravated assault.

It comes following support that has flooded in for Rocky, with rappers including Tyga and Tyler the Creator refusing to play shows in the Scandinavian country ever again following the rapper’s arrest. A change.org petition, campaigning for his release also now has over 600,000 signatures.