Donald Trump shouts out Lil Pump at a campaign rally in Florida

Pump has been a proud supporter of Trump for many years. In 2020 – while the then 45th US president was hoping to serve a second term – the ‘Gucci Gang’ rapper told fans to vote for Trump over “sleepy Joe” Bidden. Since then, he has continued his support for the former entrepreneur.

Last Wednesday (November 8), Trump hosted a campaign rally at Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah, Florida. During his speech, Trump shouted out some of his favourite Hispanic public figures including Lil Pump, who was in attendance.

“One of the few, rapper Lil Pump,” Trump said before over-enunciating the “Lil” in his name. Pump stood up in his seat, accepting the applause, while wearing a “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan hat.