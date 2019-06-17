Donatella Versace pays tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint with Milan show

"My friend, and a disruptor of this world"

Donatella Versace celebrated the life of Keith Flint by dedicating her latest menswear show to the late The Prodigy frontman.

The Italian fashion designer, who was friends with the musician, centred the designs in her spring/summer 2020 show on Flint’s style. The Prodigy’s hit, ‘Firestarter’, was blasted on the Milan catwalk this weekend with models bearing the double mohawks and tinted bug-eye sunglasses that Flint famously sported.

During the show Versace described Flint as “my friend, and a disruptor of this world”, The Guardian reports.

Flint died in March aged 49. At his inquest in May, the coroner said that suicide had been considered as the cause of his death but an open verdict was eventually reached on the grounds of lack of evidence.

Tributes poured in across the world for the ’90s techno-punk icon in the wake of his death and thousands of fans turned up to line the streets of Braintree, Essex on the day of his funeral.

Last month, his bandmates sent a message to fans encouraging them to seek help if troubled by mental health.

“It has been a tough time for everyone over the last few weeks since Keef’s passing,” the band wrote on Instagram. “If you are struggling with depression, addiction or the impact of suicide, please do not suffer in silence.

“The Prodigy fully support the campaign to improve mental health for all and give it the respect it deserves. For professional advice in the UK please visit

www.mind.org.uk

www.thecalmzone.net

www.samaritans.org

“For local services around the world, please seek help here.”

In other news, a special tribute DJ performance in honour of Flint has been announced for Glastonbury 2019.

For help and advice on mental health visit: