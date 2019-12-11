Trending:

Pete Doherty speaks out ahead of UK general election: “Don’t let it be the Tories”

He addressed fans at The Libertines' Manchester show last night

Nick Reilly
Pete Doherty (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

Pete Doherty has urged fans not to vote for the Conservative Party in an impassioned speech.

The Libertines frontman was playing with the indie icons at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse last night (December 10), when he stopped mid-way through the gig to address fans ahead of Thursday’s General Election.

He said: “In this twisted society we live in, you’ve got to go out and work and graft to pay your rent. Sometimes they say you have to bend over and take it, but don’t let it be the Tories.”

His comments immediately sparked a roar of support from the Manchester crowd, alongside traditional chants of ‘Oh, Jeremy Corbyn’ in support of the Labour leader.

Before playing ‘Music When The Lights Go Out’, Doherty then went on to tell of an old friend who had explained how “If he saw Boris Johnson lying in the street, he’d spit on him”.

Doherty’s rejection of the Conservative Party comes hours after Emeli Sande gave the Labour Party a high profile endorsement after allowing her song ‘You Are Not Alone’ to soundtrack footage of Corbyn on the campaign trail with his followers.

The video, entitled ‘Hope’, also calls for action to be taken for the victims of Grenfell Tower, more to be done to save the environment and features a rallying cry for the NHS.

This comes after Sandé was among the likes of Lily Allen, MIA, Ken Loach, Clean Bandit and #Grime4Corbyn to support Labour’s billion-pound ‘Arts For All Policy’ last month.

Latest election predictions show that the Conservative Party are on course to secure a majority victory, but their lead has significantly tightened.

