The UK’s most popular coronavirus quarantine songs have been revealed.

The Official Charts Company has collated the list by pinpointing the tracks that have had the biggest percentage increase in listens and purchases since the UK went into lockdown as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

To specifically link the music to coronavirus, the songs chosen have to be over five years one, and anomalies such as the spike in streams of Kenny Rogers (the country legend died last week) have been excluded.

Topping the list is Gerry and the Pacemakers track and Liverpool FC anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, which has become the unofficial anthem of solidarity through the current pandemic. The song has seen a 150% increase in streams, and was also played in tandem across a host of radio stations last week, and covered by Marcus Mumford.

Coming in second is the all-too-appropriate ‘Locked Up’ by Akon, while The Police‘s ‘Don’t Stand So Close To Me’ is the third most popular.

Also in the top 10 is ‘Reach’ by S Club 7, while R.E.M. tracks ‘Everybody Hurts’ and ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It’ are also included.

The list also includes John Lennon‘s ‘Imagine’, which was recently the subject of a controversial, celebrity-filled cover organised by Gal Gadot. See the full top 100 list of the UK’s most popular coronavirus quarantine songs here.

A host of artists have been reworking classic songs to add a coronavirus-related theme as the UK continues to self-isolate as the pandemic continues.

Jamiroquai has reworked David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ into a coronavirus anthem called ‘Lockdown’, while R.E.M‘s Michael Stipe turned his former band’s seminal hit ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ into a new coronavirus safety video, and Liam Gallagher turned hand-washing guru with new Oasis songs ‘Wonderwash’, ‘Soapersonic’ and more.

A musician has also turned Nirvana‘s ‘Stay Away’ into a coronavirus-related public service announcement.