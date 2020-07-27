Doves announce 2021 UK tour

Doves have announced a UK tour for 2021, which will be their first venue tour in 12 years.

The three-piece returned last year for a string of comeback gigs, including a sold-out show at London’s Royal Albert Hall for Teenage Cancer Trust. They released their first new single in 11 years back in June, with the band describing ‘Carousels’ to NME as “a great mission statement”.

With the band’s long-awaited fifth studio album ‘The Universal Want’ set for release on September 11, Doves have this morning (July 27) confirmed details of the album’s accompanying UK tour.

Kicking off in Cardiff on March 21, 2021, the tour will conclude with a date in Glasgow at the Barrowland on April 10, 2021. You can see Doves’ upcoming UK tour dates in full below.

March 2021

21 – University Great Hall, Cardiff

22 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

23 – UEA, Norwich

25 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – O2 Academy, Bristol

30 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

April 2021

1 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

2 – Rock City, Nottingham

3 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

5 – Eventim Olympia, Liverpool

9 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

10 – Barrowland, Glasgow

Tickets for Doves’ 2021 UK tour go on general sale at 10AM this Friday (July 31). Fan mailing list pre-sale information and ticket links for general sale, as well as the opportunity to buy ticket, album and merchandise bundles, can be found here.

Speaking to NME earlier this month, Doves frontman Jimi Goodwin said the band were already focused on rehearsing songs from their upcoming new album “so we’ll be ready when we’re allowed to play live again next year”.

“There was originally talk of doing a theatre tour this September, but the pandemic came along and put that to bed,” he revealed. “Our first gig back at the Royal Albert Hall was so special, and we couldn’t have dreamed of a better cause or a better building to play for people who wanted to see us operate.”

Goodwin added: “We find ourselves in the middle of such strange world events. It’s still exciting to be releasing music, because I’m dead proud of what we’ve managed to pull together after 11 years. It’s like what Picasso said when German troops marched into Paris. He was painting an apple at the time and said, ‘Keep drawing your apple’. Keep doing what you do.”