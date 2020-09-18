Doves‘ comeback album ‘The Universal Want’ has shot straight to Number One in the UK albums chart.

The Manchester trio were on course to land at the top-spot in the midweek charts after outselling their four nearest rivals combined.

It’s the band’s third chart-topping album following 2002’s ‘The Last Broadcast’ and 2005’s ‘Some Cities’. Their last studio album, 2009’s ‘Kingdom Of Rust’ was beaten narrowly to Number One by Lady Gaga‘s debut ‘The Fame’.

Advertisement

“What can we say? We’re floored by the amazing reception to the new album. Huge thanks to everyone who has supported us over the years and for making the wait for this one so worthwhile,” the band told the Official Charts Company.

In a four-star review of their new album, NME said: “The Manchester trio, once thought lost to the big band retirement home in the sky, bring thumping fairground anthems, an ode to Bowie and words of hope.”

Fellow Mancunians Everything Everything also went in at Number Four with their new record ‘Re-Animator‘ and Marilyn Manson’s 11th album ‘We Are Chaos’ went in at seven.

Pop Smoke‘s posthumous ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’, meanwhile, went back to Number Two.

Advertisement

In the UK singles chart, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ‘WAP’ remains at Number One for the third week running.

The hit notched up another 60,000 chart sales this week – including 7.9 million streams – to cross the finish line.