Doves have told their fans that they’re currently “putting the finishing touches” to what will be their first new album release in over 11 years.

The band ended their nine-year hiatus last year by returning to the live circuit, which included an emotional return to London at The Royal Albert Hall in support of The Teenage Cancer Trust.

After hinting in 2018 that if “the waters are right, the planets are aligned and we get that right vibe” then they would go about writing new music, Doves have now confirmed that the follow-up to 2009’s ‘Kingdom Of Rust’ is in the final stages of being completed.

Hello uNews update !! Putting the finishing touches to the last song for album no 5 Mastering is in March (cut)… Posted by Doves on Monday, January 27, 2020

Writing on Facebook, the band revealed that they are “putting the finishing touches to the last song for album no 5” and that mastering should begin in March.

“Sorry we can’t say when it will be released yet!” the band added. “As for now we will be working on videos and the cover art etc.

“We’re all very proud & well amped for album No 5.”

Back in April 2019, Doves reissued their first three albums on limited edition vinyl.

The releases — ‘Lost Souls’, ‘The Last Broadcast’ and ‘Some Cities’ — were reissued on double coloured vinyl and came with all the original artwork and sleeve notes.