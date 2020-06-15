Doves launch countdown clock, teasing new music arriving this week

Doves have launched a new countdown clock on their website, hinting that new music is arriving this week.

Teasing new material on their social media accounts, the band are directing fans to the new clock, which runs down on Friday (June 19).

Back in January, Doves revealed that they were “putting the finishing touches” to their first new album since 2009’s ‘Kingdom Of Rust’.

It comes after the band ended a nine-year hiatus last year with a live return at London’s Royal Albert Hall in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

The band had previously hinted back in 2018 that if “the waters are right, the planets are aligned and we get that right vibe” then they would begin writing new music.

Speaking of progress on the as-yet-untitled fifth album, the band wrote on Facebook: “Mastering is in March. Sorry we can’t say when it will be released yet! As for now we will be working on videos and the cover art etc. We’re all very proud & well Amped for album No 5.”

Announcing last year that they were working on new music, the band said: “Unofficially, we’ve started writing. And it’s really, really good…they are all really, really fucking good Doves songs.”

Last year, in line with their live reunion, Doves reissued their first three albums on limited edition vinyl. ‘Lost Souls’, ‘The Last Broadcast’ and ‘Some Cities’ all came out on double coloured vinyl.