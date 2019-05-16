Doves, The Specials, and You Me At Six lead names for new Gunnersville concert series

The gigs will take place across three days in London this September

Doves, The Specials, and You Me At Six will headline a new concert series in London, called Gunnersville.

The trio of shows will take place in Gunnersbury Park between September 6-8 and will be held in tents. Craft beers, local ales, summer wines, and street food will be sold at the events.

Doves will headline the opening night on September 6, with special guests to be announced. The Specials will follow the night after, where they will be joined by Ocean Colour Scene, General Roots, and The Blinders.

You Me At Six will then close the series on September 8 with a set that will see them perform all of their singles in chronological order. Jimmy Eat World, Deaf Havana, Sundara Karma, The Maine, and more will appear in support.

In a press release, frontman Josh Franceschi said: “We wanted to celebrate a pretty mad 18 months for us as a band so when Gunnersville approached us to headline one of the days we knew straight away what we wanted to do. To celebrate the new era of YMA6 we are going to play all our singles in order. From ‘Take Off Your Colours’ to ‘VI’! It’s gonna be a hell of a night and the line-up is amazing. We can’t wait!”

Tickets for all three shows will go on sale at 9am on May 24 and will start at £35 plus booking fee each. For tickets and more information, visit the Gunnersville website.

Meanwhile, Doves announced earlier this year they are set to reissue their first three albums on limited edition vinyl. ‘Lost Souls’, ‘The Last Broadcast’ and ‘Some Cities’ will be released on double coloured vinyl and will be on sale from May 31.