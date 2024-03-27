Download 2024: Kerry King, Creeper and Soft Play lead new names on line-up

Slayer’s Kerry King, Creeper and Soft Play are among the names that have been added to this year’s bumper line-up for Download Festival.

The festival will return to Donington Park for its 21st edition from June 14-16 this year. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Other new additions include Bayside, Bambie Thug, Lowlives, Florence Black and Mallavora.

Last November, Queens Of The Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy were announced as the headliners of Download Festival 2024.

Royal Blood, The Offspring, Machine Head, Pantera, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, While She Sleeps, Sum 41, Billy Talent, The Used, Babymetal, Bowling For Soup, Heilung, Polyphia, Thy Art Is Murder, The Black Dahlia Murder, Biohazard, and Fear Factory were also part of that first wave of names added to the bill.

In January, a host of further names were added, including Busted, Wheatus, Tom Morello and Enter Shikari.

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, The Struts, Mr Bungle, The Hunna, Escape The Fate, HEALTH, Code Orange and Royal Republic were also added.

In an interview with NME, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme reflected on their decision to step up and headline the 2024 edition of the festival, saying they see “no reason to trip out” over the set.

“Is it just going to be same-old-same-old?’ said Homme. “You always have to give it your all and changing it every night is what we’re about, so it’s always going to be something different. I don’t think there’s any reason to trip out.”

The festival also announced Liquid Death, a sustainable beverage company, as their first ever headline partner. Liquid Death partnered with the festival last year to eliminate single-use plastic, and will appear again this year.

Last year’s edition saw Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica take to the stage, with the latter playing two completely different sets for two nights.