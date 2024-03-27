NewsMusic News

Download 2024: Kerry King, Creeper and Soft Play lead new names on line-up

The festival returns for its 21st edition to Leicestershire's Donington Park in June

By Max Pilley
Kerry King, Creeper and Soft Play
Kerry King, Creeper and Soft Play. CREDIT: Daniel Knighton/Rob Ball/Jim Dyson

Slayer’s Kerry King, Creeper and Soft Play are among the names that have been added to this year’s bumper line-up for Download Festival.

The festival will return to Donington Park for its 21st edition from June 14-16 this year. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Other new additions include Bayside, Bambie Thug, Lowlives, Florence Black and Mallavora.

Download Festival 2024 poster
Download Festival 2024 poster

Last November, Queens Of The Stone AgeAvenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy were announced as the headliners of Download Festival 2024.

Royal BloodThe OffspringMachine Head, Pantera, Bad OmensCorey TaylorWhile She SleepsSum 41Billy TalentThe UsedBabymetal, Bowling For Soup, Heilung, Polyphia, Thy Art Is MurderThe Black Dahlia MurderBiohazard, and Fear Factory were also part of that first wave of names added to the bill.

In January, a host of further names were added, including BustedWheatusTom Morello and Enter Shikari.

Frank Carter and The RattlesnakesThe Struts, Mr BungleThe HunnaEscape The FateHEALTH, Code Orange and Royal Republic were also added.

In an interview with NME, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme reflected on their decision to step up and headline the 2024 edition of the festival, saying they see “no reason to trip out” over the set.

“Is it just going to be same-old-same-old?’ said Homme. “You always have to give it your all and changing it every night is what we’re about, so it’s always going to be something different. I don’t think there’s any reason to trip out.”

The festival also announced Liquid Death, a sustainable beverage company, as their first ever headline partner. Liquid Death partnered with the festival last year to eliminate single-use plastic, and will appear again this year.

Last year’s edition saw SlipknotBring Me The Horizon and Metallica take to the stage, with the latter playing two completely different sets for two nights.

