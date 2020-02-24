You can now download 900 hours of Andrew Weatherall mixes

A massive 900 hours of mixes by Andrew Weatherall have been shared by a group of fans in the wake of the legendary DJ’s death.

Featuring studio mixes, live recordings and radio shows from between 1988 and 2020, The Weatherdrive spans Weatherall’s career since the age of 25.

The collection also includes unreleased tracks, press clippings, and fan art, and is divided by year. The first folder for 1988-1994 features the DJ and producer’s Radio 1 Essential Mix from 1993, a 1994 mix for Kiss 100, and a 1988 set from Land Of Oz London, amongst others.

Advertisement

Fan Martin Brannagan oversaw the creation of The Weatherdrive and said in a statement shared with Mixmag: “The joy and thrill is that I know we’re still far from complete. Andrew was so prolific and his era spanned radio rips onto cassette to mixtapes and CDRs through to early internet streaming radio and present-day where all radio is streamed and full soundboards are available days after the gig. The last week of grief, reflection, love, honour and reminiscing of Andrew in our corner of the internet has also lead to a glut of people digging out their old tapes and working out getting them online.”

You can access The Weatherdrive here, which Brannagan describes as the work of fans “who want to share the works, the joy and the experience of hearing the mastery of Andrew Weatherall.”

An acclaimed DJ, producer and musician, Weatherall died on February 17, 2020, at the age of 56 after suffering a pulmonary embolism. He was a key DJ in the rise of acid house and his production work with Primal Scream’s ‘Screamadelica’ helped create what is often regarded as one of the best albums of all-time.

Speaking about working with Weatherall on that album, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie said recently: “It was Innes [Andrew Innes, Primal Scream’s guitarist], who told him to do it again and ‘just fucking destroy it’. That’s how ‘Loaded’ came into being, basically. We gave him free rein and he went for it.

Advertisement

“‘Loaded’ just exploded on dance floors across the country,” Gillespie added. “Looking back, it definitely caught something of the time. That was down to Andrew. All I can say is that the experience of standing in a club and seeing people go wild to it was something else.”