The second wave of acts scheduled to play next year’s Download Festival has been announced.

US metalcore mainstays Killswitch Engage, J-pop rockers BABYMETAL and Danish band Volbeat will join headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down for the Leicestershire festival from 12-14 June, 2020.

Also added to the bill are The Pretty Reckless, Airbourne, Skillet, Baroness, Lit, Bush, Wednesday 13, British Lion, Electric Wizard, Periphery, Obituary, PUP, Dying Fetus, Bleed From Within, Dead Label, Stone Broken,

Blues Pills, Puppy, P.O.D., Wayward Sons, Wargasm, and Dead Posey.

A number of other acts were previously announced to play the Donington Park event, including Deftones, The Offspring, KoRn, Disturbed, Alestorm, Gojira, Black Veil Brides, Of Mice and Men, and Daughtry.

Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach said of the news: “We are honoured and excited to play the mighty Download festival once again! We are ready to kick out our new songs and play the old anthems.”

KISS will kick off headline proceedings on opening night of the festival (June 12) before Iron Maiden and System Of A Down follow suit on June 13 and June 14 respectively.

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson said: “Next year we will play a number of countries and cities we have yet to visit on this incredible tour, so it is terrific to be able to accept the invitation to return to Download in 2020 and we will certainly go to town and add a few extra items to the show.

“This will be our seventh time headlining at Donington Park. It’s home turf and we all really enjoy playing this Festival, the vibe from the crowd is always fantastic.”

Meanwhile, KISS are reportedly extending their ‘End Of The Road’ world tour with 75 new dates for 2020, including a slate of summer shows in Europe.