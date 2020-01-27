Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers lead Download Festival 2020 additions

A host of artists have been added to the line-up for Download Festival 2020, with the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers among the new names on the bill.

Download will take place from June 12-14 this year, and will once again be held at Donington Park, Leicestershire. The headliners for the 2020 festival are Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down.

The bill for Download 2020 has grown today (January 27) with the addition of a host of acts. As well as Carter and The Distillers, the likes of Funeral For A Friend, Bowling For Soup, Mastodon, The Darkness and Sepultura have also been confirmed.

You can see the full list of new additions to the line-up for Download Festival 2020 below.

3 Doors Down

Alter Bridge

Amaranthe

Bowling For Soup

Cemetery Sun

Employed To Serve

Fire From The Gods

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Funeral For A Friend

Gender Roles

Haken

Hatari

Heavy Lungs

Higher Power

Holding Absence

Jj Wilde

Kill The Lights

Lacuna Coil

Loathe

Mastodon

Milk Teeth

Modern Error

Motionless In White

Northlane

Polyphia

Press Club

Renounced

Sepultura

Shvpes

Sleep Token

Sullii

Tempt

The Darkness

The Distillers

The Glorious Sons

The Hara

The Menzingers

The Raven Age

The Skints

Thy Art Is Murder

Twin Temple

Wage War

Will Haven

Tickets for Download 2020 remain on sale, and you can find them here.

Download are among the festivals which are aiming to go totally plastic-free by 2021. The directive has been put in place by Live Nation, which says that its events have “the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet”.