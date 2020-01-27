Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers lead Download Festival 2020 additions

A host of artists have been added to the line-up for Download Festival 2020, with the likes of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and The Distillers among the new names on the bill.
Download will take place from June 12-14 this year, and will once again be held at Donington Park, Leicestershire. The headliners for the 2020 festival are Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down.
The bill for Download 2020 has grown today (January 27) with the addition of a host of acts. As well as Carter and The Distillers, the likes of Funeral For A Friend, Bowling For Soup, Mastodon, The Darkness and Sepultura have also been confirmed.
DOWNLOADERS – HERE WE GO! 🔥 Over 40 NEW names added to your line up – including @officialalterbridge, @mastodonrocks, @frankcarter23 @andtherattlesnakes, @funeralforafriend + MORE! 🤘 PLUS @wwenxt are BACK for #DL2020 and your day splits are revealed! 🔥👆 Link in bio for more!
You can see the full list of new additions to the line-up for Download Festival 2020 below.
3 Doors Down
Alter Bridge
Amaranthe
Bowling For Soup
Cemetery Sun
Employed To Serve
Fire From The Gods
Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
Funeral For A Friend
Gender Roles
Haken
Hatari
Heavy Lungs
Higher Power
Holding Absence
Jj Wilde
Kill The Lights
Lacuna Coil
Loathe
Mastodon
Milk Teeth
Modern Error
Motionless In White
Northlane
Polyphia
Press Club
Renounced
Sepultura
Shvpes
Sleep Token
Sullii
Tempt
The Darkness
The Distillers
The Glorious Sons
The Hara
The Menzingers
The Raven Age
The Skints
Thy Art Is Murder
Twin Temple
Wage War
Will Haven
Tickets for Download 2020 remain on sale, and you can find them here.
Download are among the festivals which are aiming to go totally plastic-free by 2021. The directive has been put in place by Live Nation, which says that its events have “the opportunity and responsibility to provide our artists and fans with a live music experience that protects our planet”.