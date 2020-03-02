Download Festival announce major site improvements for 2020

Download Festival have announced a range of site improvements for their forthcoming 2020 event.

Last year’s festival suffered from the effects of bad weather, with torrential rain turning much of the site into a muddy and chaotic landscape for festivalgoers to traverse over the weekend.

After receiving feedback from festivalgoers, Download are now set to implement a number of changes to their festival site for 2020.

Chief among the changes is the decision to move The Village closer to The Arena, and locating it on a hard-standing tarmac lake. It’s also where weekend campers will be able to access the largest ever festival merch superstore.

Walking distances for festivalgoers will also be shortened this year. New locations for all of the Download campsites will ensure that even punters in the furthest campsites will be able to reach their tents from The Arena in just 25 minutes (down from almost an hour in previous years). The Village will be a central hub between campsites, and can be reached from a majority of campsites in 10 minutes or less.

Other improvements include the addition of a new East Car Park, a commitment to powering the event with 100% renewable Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil biofuel and an increase in the capacity of the Dogtooth Stage, which has gone up from 2890 to 4050.

You can find out more information about this year’s Download Festival here.

Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down are set to headline Download Festival 2020, which will be held from June 12-14.