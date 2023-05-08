Download Festival adds 12 more bands to line-up

Download Festival has added 12 new names to its line-up and has announced its 2023 stage splits.

Cancer Bats, Casey, Hundred Reasons, State Champs, Static Dress, Puscifer, Punk Rock Factory, Haken, Snayx, Redhook, Rituals and Cherry Bombs have been announced as the new bands to take the stage at this year’s festival.

Download had previously announced the 2023 event would be headlined by Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica playing two completely different sets on two different nights.

The likes of Ghost, Evanescence, The Distillers, Placebo and Architects were also confirmed to be appearing at Donington Park alongside 50 other acts.

In addition, Download have also shared the stage splits. Stage times have yet to be announced but check out the festival’s stage breakdown below:

THURSDAY, JUNE 8



Apex Stage

Metallica

Alter Bridge

Halestorm, Jinjer

Mammoth WVH

Opus Stage

Five Finger Death Punch

Puscifer, Hundred Reasons

The Bronx

Cancer Bats

Cherry Bombs

The Avalanche Stage

State Champs

Mom Jeans

Punk Rock Factory

Fearless Vampire Killers

Tigress

Dogtooth Stage

Perturbator

Haken

A.A. Williams

Caskets

Mimi Barks

Snayx

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Apex Stage

Bring Me The Horizon

Architects

Pendulum

Neck Deep

Hot Milk

Nova Twins

Stand Atlantic

Opus Stage

Evanescence

Within Temptation

Asking Alexandria

Epica

Elvana

Smash Into Pieces

The Warning

The Avalanche Stage

VV

PUP

The Blackout

Crawlers

Aviva

As December Falls

Redhook

Fixation

Dogtooth Stage

Carpenter Brut

GWAR

Empire State Bastard

Brutus

Ingested

Undeath

Pupil Slicer

Witch Fever

Taipei Houston

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

Apex Stage

Metallica

Disturbed

Alexisonfire

Clutch

Ice Nine Kills

FEVER 333

Polaris

Opus Stage

Placebo

Simple Plan

Three Days Grace

Motionless In White

Carcass

Municipal Waste

Stray From The Path

Static Dress

The Avalanche Stage

Coheed And Cambria

Deaf Havana

Bob Vylan

nothing,nowhere.

Kid Kapichi

Casey

BLACKGOLD

Rituals

Dogtooth Stage

Monuments

Greg Puciato

Spirit Adrift

Enola Gay

Bambie Thug

Beauty School Dropout

Lake Malice

Kid Bookie

Antisaint

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

Apex Stage

Slipknot

Parkway Drive

I Prevail

Behemoth

The HU

Lorna Shore

Bloodywood

Opus Stage

Ghost

The Distillers

Palaye Royale

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Avatar

The Amity Affliction

SiM

Blind Channel

The Avalanche Stage

Electric Callboy

Set It Off

MOD SUN

Cleopatrick

Jazmin Bean

Joey Valence & Brae

Taylor Acorn

Crashface

Dogtooth Stage

Hatebreed

Touché Amoré

Terror

Soen

Green Lung

Soul Glo

The Meffs

HAWXX

Graphic Nature

Beauty School

The festival was extended to a four-day weekend in celebration of its 20th anniversary. Download has confirmed that all weekend, day and camping tickets for this year’s festival have completely sold out. 2023 marks the fastest selling Download Festival of all time.

Speaking to NME last year about the festival’s diverse line-up this year – particularly with the number of female artists – Download Festival boss Andy Copping said: “All festivals need to look at how diverse they are. It’s something we’ve tried to do over the years, and we’ve still got a long way to go but it’s encouraging there’s so many great, female artists out there.

“Hopefully we can help give them a platform. We’re a long way down the line from where we were, but there’s still room to improve and we want to do that year on year.”

You can read NME’s review of Download 2022 here.