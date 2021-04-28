Download Festival has added over 70 bands to its 2022 line-up, including Korn and Deftones.

The festival announced the cancellation of its 2021 event last month, confirming it would return to Donington Park next June with headliners KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

Now, a host of new acts have been announced to join the trio from June 10-12 2022. Alongside Korn and Deftones next year will be Funeral For A Friend, Megadeth, Descendents, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and many, many more.

Advertisement

See the up-to-date Download 2022 line-up below.

Download 2022 just got bigger with 70+ names just added to the line up including @Korn, @deftones, @Megadeth, @ffaf_official and many more.🔥 Join us for our epic return to Donington, 10th – 12th June 2022. 🤘 Weekend tickets on sale now. https://t.co/JqOCxbX2oh#DL2022 pic.twitter.com/J7w9jwVHRK — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) April 28, 2021

Back in January, the organisers of Download had said that the festival aimed to still go ahead in 2021. “Rest assured we’re continuing to work behind the scenes to get ready for Download this summer,” they wrote, before the festival was cancelled on March 1.

Meanwhile, a concert in Spain attended by 5,000 people has led to no sign of increased coronavirus infections, according to researchers. The crowd for the gig wore masks and had all tested negative for coronavirus prior to the concert, but did not have to socially distance.

A similar test event will take place in the UK this Sunday (May 2), with Blossoms, The Lathums and Zuzu set to play to 5,000 fans in Sefton Park, Liverpool which normally holds 7,500 gig-goers.

Advertisement

Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn spoke to NME about what fans can expect from the upcoming COVID-19 pilot gig, claiming that fans will be able to “behave as if the pandemic never happened”.

“This will be the first gig in the Northern hemisphere where it’s a proper show, with 5,000 people not socially distanced, not having to wear masks, with bars and food stalls in the arena, and it will feel like a mini version of a festival,” he said.