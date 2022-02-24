Download Festival adds Skindred, Yonaka and more to 2022 line-up

Download Festival has announced the latest additions to its 2022 line-up, with Skindred and Yonaka among the new names.

The festival will return from June 10-12 at Leicestershire’s Donington Park. KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro are due to headline.

Today (February 24) festival organisers confirmed that Skindred, Yonaka, Alestorm, Banks Arcade, Bimini, Dana Dentata, Dirty Honey, Heriot, Kid Brunswick, Orbit Culture, Red Fang, The Velveteers and Will Haven have joined the line-up.

It follows a previous announcement last September that A Day To Remember , Mastodon, Creeper, Shinedown, Black Veil Brides, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills and more had been added to the line-up. Before that, Funeral For A Friend, Megadeth, Descendents, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and others were revealed as new additions.

See the latest Download Festival poster below.

In other news, Metallica will headline the first-ever German edition of Download Festival when it takes place in June.

The inaugural festival sees Germany join a growing list of other countries Download has branched out to in recent years, with events taking place in France, Spain, Japan and Australia.

Last year, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes headlined the first night of the historic Download Pilot event, which welcomed the return of camping festivals to the UK.

The 10,000-capacity event, which saw Carter and co. joined by other headliners Bullet for My Valentine and Enter Shikari, signalled the legendary rock festival making a small-scale return for a three-day camping pilot as part of the initial research into the safe return of live music amid the COVID pandemic.