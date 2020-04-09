Download Festival has announced that it’ll be hosting a virtual festival called Download TV this coming June.

Last month, organisers announced that would have to cancel this year’s festival as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe. They vowed to assemble an “amazing lineup for 2021.”

Today (April 9), the festival has revealed that it is launching virtual festival Download TV for one weekend only in June, featuring unseen performances, special interviews, exclusive footage and interactive content.

Taking place June 12-14, Downloaders are encouraged to “be as involved as ever, put tents up in the garden, erect your flags, send photos of previous years, air guitar to your favourite bands.”

Get ready for Download TV. A 3 day virtual festival coming at you live via the Download socials 12-14 June, feat unseen performances, interviews and interactive content. Pitch your tent and prepare to mosh, we’re bringing Donington to you this Summer!https://t.co/qcIuB4GD1P pic.twitter.com/6ZM9WuPmt5 — Download Festival (@DownloadFest) April 9, 2020

In a statement, organisers added: “Download Festival would like to remind everyone to stay safe, stay home and save lives – practice safe social distancing and only host Download TV tent parties within your own household groups, do not encourage group gatherings.”

A full lineup for the virtual festival will be announced soon. For further information in the meantime, visit the festival’s official website.

Last month, the organisers of Download Festival launched a new piece of limited edition merch in aid of the NHS.

The team announced the launch of a limited edition t-shirt on March 31, sharing the news on their Twitter page. “Whilst we’re devastated DL2020 will not be going ahead, we wanted to use this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!” they tweeted.