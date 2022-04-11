Download Festival announces major site improvements for 2022

Download Festival has announced major site improvements for its forthcoming 2022 event.

Among the changes at the bash, which is due to take place from June 10-12 at full capacity for the first time in three years, is the decision to move The Village closer to The Arena, which will also now be located on hard-standing ground.

The move also means it will be located just minutes away from the Access Campsite with fans now able to go freely from their camp to The Village without leaving solid ground.

Other improvements include a new Circular Camping option, offering clean, upcycled tents and camping equipment which will ensure that even punters in the furthest campsites will be able to reach their tents from The Arena in just 25 minutes (down from almost an hour in previous years).

Alongside new locations for all campsites, the new Castle Donington Bypass has made the addition of an East Car Park possible for the very first time.

The event has also made improvements to its environmental outlook by partnering with Trees For Cities in a bid to cut CO2 emissions in terms of audience travel.

An additional £1 car park pass donation will fund tree-planting projects in both Derbyshire county and Leicestershire county in the coming planting seasons.

Download is also ramping up its late-night entertainment with more DJs taking to The Dog House stage each night from Wednesday (June 8), including BBC Radio 1’s Daniel P Carter.

This year’s bash will see KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro headline alongside acts including A Day To Remember, Mastodon, Creeper, Shinedown, Black Veil Brides, Code Orange, Ice Nine Kills, Funeral For A Friend, Megadeth, Descendents, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against, Skindred and Yonaka.