Download Festival announces special ‘Reloaded’ TV event

Download Festival has announced a special free-to-air TV event called Reloaded which is set to air this summer.

The two-night show will feature clips from ​some of “the best Download headliner performances from the past 10 years” including Linkin Park, Metallica, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Rammstein, Guns N’ Roses and more.

Reloaded will air on Sky Arts on June 5 – 6 (which is the weekend that should have marked Download 2021) and will be available free for all to watch. You can watch the trailer below.

“The past two years without Download Festival have been tough for us all, so we’re delighted to be able to bring some of the biggest and best Download performances to your living rooms this year,” Andy Copping, the festival’s booker, said in a statement.

“We hope you’ll get involved and set up a tent in your backyards to really enjoy a taste of Download from home. We are all working hard behind the scenes to make sure Download 2022 will be one for the history books.

He concluded: “We can’t wait to be reunited with the Download family next June – and perhaps a few of you even earlier than that – to celebrate the festival we all know and love.”

Download Festival 2022 is set to take place at Donington Park on June 10 – 12, 2022, after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the festival added over 70 bands to its 2022 line-up, which will be headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro.

The recently added acts include Korn, Deftones, Funeral For A Friend, Megadeth, Descendents, The Pretty Reckless, Rise Against and more.

Back in January, festivals organisers said that the festival aimed to still go ahead in 2021. “Rest assured we’re continuing to work behind the scenes to get ready for Download this summer,” they wrote, before the festival was cancelled on March 1.