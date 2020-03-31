Download Festival are selling a new limited edition shirt in aid of the NHS

The organisers of Download Festival have launched a new piece of limited edition merch in aid of the NHS.

The 2020 edition of the rock and metal festival, which was scheduled to take place in June, is one of the numerous events this summer to be affected by the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Download team announced the launch of a limited edition t-shirt earlier today (March 31), sharing the news on their Twitter page. “Whilst we’re devastated DL2020 will not be going ahead, we wanted to use this opportunity to support some true rock stars; our NHS staff!” they tweeted.

The shirt features the iconic Download dog as well as the festival logo. On the front, it reads: “Download Dog say wash your hands!” The back reads: “Supporting the NHS and emergency service workers.”

The t-shirts cost £20 and are available to purchase here, alongside further information on the product.

The 2020 edition of Download Festival was due to be headlined by Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down. Korn, The Offspring, Deftones, Disturbed and Gojira were also among the other names on the line-up.

In a statement confirming the cancellation, organisers said: “Please rest assured we will be back next year. Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most. We’ll do our best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then.”

Other festivals including Glastonbury and The Great Escape have also been cancelled, while the likes of Primavera and Coachella have been postponed until later in the year. You can find a full list of gigs, tours and festivals cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic here.