Download boss Andy Copping has recalled the time that the late Joey Jordison “saved the day” by drumming for Metallica at the festival.

Copping took to Instagram earlier today (July 28) to pay tribute to the former Slipknot drummer, whose death was confirmed yesterday (July 27). He was 46 years old.

Sharing an image of the late musician onstage with Metallica, Copping remembered Lars Ulrich being a “no show” for the group’s scheduled headline performance in 2004 (he’d been taken to hospital after falling ill, leading his bandmates to enlist a stand-in).

“Download 2004. The year where there was a no show from Metallica’s Lars Ulrich. I remember receiving a call telling me to go backstage where I was given the news,” Copping wrote.

“There were two choices a) do Metallica cancel? or b) do Metallica convince other drummers on site to fill in? I suggested they cancel because I just couldn’t see b) happening, particularly as quite a few drummers that were asked said no.”

He continued: “One guy who stepped up was Slipknot’s Joey Jordison. The story was he’d played in a Metallica covers band prior to joining Slipknot, so knew a lot of their songs. Joey, along with Slayer‘s Dave Lombardo, saved the day.

“Seeing Joey play with Metallica in his Slipknot mask was something I will never forget. Thank you, Joey – you were a giant. R. I. P.”

Slipknot had performed at Download 2004 prior to Metallica taking to the stage for the closing slot. As we reported at the time, “the emergency stand-in meant Metallica arrived 40 minutes late, having been practising in the backstage area until just minutes before showtime.”

A representative for Jordison’s family said that he died peacefully in his sleep on Monday (July 26). A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

Shortly after the news broke, tributes poured in from Jordison’s former Slipknot bandmates and figures from the wider music industry. Among those to have paid their respects include Metallica, Papa Roach and Skin of Skunk Anansie.

Meanwhile, Slipknot fans have been sharing footage of Joey Jordison’s final gig with the iconic metal band.