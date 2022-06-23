Download Festival Japan 2022 reveals final line-up with Soulfly and Code Orange

Download Festival Japan has revealed Brazilian metallers Soulfly and hardcore punks Code Orange will complete the lineup for this year’s edition of the festival.

Soulfly and Code Orange will join Dream Theater, Bullet For My Valentine, Mastodon, Steel Panther, At The Gates and The Halo Effect at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Center in Chiba on August 14. A performance by Japanese outfit BAND-MAID will open the festival.

Ticket prices have also been announced for the festival, with general ticket prices set at 18,000 yen and VIP tickets at 35,000 yen. VIP ticket holders will have access to a dedicated admission lane and viewing stand, refreshments and a VIP gift, which has yet to be revealed.

Festival organisers Live Nation and Creativeman Productions first teased Download Japan’s return in April with a trailer that confirmed a date and venue. Later that month, they followed up by unveiling the first phase of performers.

Debuting in 2019 with headliners Slayer, Arch Enemy, Sum 41, Halestorm, and more, Download Japan had announced a 2020 edition with headliners My Chemical Romance alongside Ministry, Amon Amarth and more, but was forced to cancel the festival due to the pandemic.

Other summer festivals going ahead in Japan this year include Summer Sonic in July and Fuji Rock in August.

The full line-up for Download Festival Japan 2022 is:

BAND-MAID (opening act)

Steel Panther

Code Orange

Bullet For My Valentine

Dream Theatre

Mastodon

At The Gates

The Halo Effect

Soulfly