Watch Download Festival fans bow down to ‘The Mud King’

He's just embracing the Download spirit

A festivalgoer at Download Festival has been crowned ‘The Mud King’ by fellow fans in a clip from the festival site which is quickly going viral.

Torrential rain hit the Donington Park site in the run-up to Download, which finally kicked off today (June 14). Punters have been left with no choice but to navigate a very muddy and often chaotic landscape as they enjoy the festival.

Numerous pictures and videos of the mud from the festival site have emerged on social media over the past couple of days, with one clip in particular attracting a lot of popularity on Facebook. As noted by Nottinghamshire Live, Liam Burton’s Facebook video of a festivalgoer happily covered head-to-toe in mud sees the punter walking through one of the campsites with a number of people following him and chanting “We love you Mud King, we do”.

Another clip of ‘The Mud King’ – this time swimming in the Download mud – has emerged on Instagram, which you can see below.

A small number of festivalgoers were reportedly so put off by the grim weather at Download that they have already decided to leave the festival and head home.

One fan, Samantha Gibben, said: “We had a perfectly watertight tent. Nothing was leaking. But left because of the mud. It’s that bad less than a day in. I’ll never survive. My hips were dislocating from slipping on the mud as we walked in even with wellies. I can’t handle it.”

Tonight will see Def Leppard headlining the festival, with Slipknot and Tool topping the bill tomorrow and Sunday (June 16) respectively.

Meanwhile, Download Festival recently announced the new ‘Mind The Dog’ initiative – promoting mental and physical health.