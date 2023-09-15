DPR IAN carries out a heist in whimsical ‘So I Danced’ music video

Korean-Australian musician DPR IAN has released a new track titled ‘So I Danced’.

The visual for the new track follows the singer as he enters a whimsical, vibrant world where he leads a heist with a faceless figure, spiralling further into insanity. In pursuit of him, however, is a masked man, who is later revealed to be another version of himself.

“I left all the water running at home / Then drove around with a car that we stole / All of a sudden they just wanted to know / How I really feel / So I just danced,” he sings in the refrain.

‘So I Danced’ is the second song DPR IAN has released from the forthcoming EP ‘Dear Insanity…’, following last month’s ‘Peanut Butter & Tears’. His sophomore EP, now available for pre-order, will be out in its entirety on October 6 at Midnight EST.

According to its official description on JB Hi-Fi, ‘Dear Insanity…’ will act as a prequel to the singer’s last two releases ‘Moodswings in This Order’ and ‘Moodswings In To Order’, which center around a character called MITO.

The upcoming record follows DPR IAN’s “journey to and throughout the dreamlike realm known as The Other Side” prior to the creation of MITO, where he slowly begins to lose his sanity.

The EP comes about 15 months after the release of his debut studio album ‘Moodswings In To Order’. Its release was accompanied by a short film directed by DPR IAN, which featured several songs from the 12-track record.