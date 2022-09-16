DPR to postpone Texas shows after DPR IAN and DPR LIVE test positive for COVID-19

South Korean music and media collective DPR (Dream Perfect Regime) have announced that they are postponing the Texas leg of their forthcoming 2022 Regime Tour.

On September 14, concert organiser Kohai published a statement announcing DPR’s forthcoming show in Austin, initially scheduled for September 15, will not be pushing through after DPR IAN and DPR LIVE tested positive for COVID-19. The two members reported experiencing symptoms following a show in Hollywood, Florida.

At the time, Kohai announced that ticket holders for the Houston and Dallas shows, set to take place on September 16 and 17 respectively, will receive real-time status updates while both members’ conditions were being monitored.

“The artists have been isolated from each other as well as the rest of the crew, to ensure both IAN and LIVE spent the past few rest days for proper recovery,” the statement reads. “However, even though their respective conditions have been improving, they are still testing positive at this time.”

Earlier today (September 16), Kohai released a new statement announcing that the Austin, Houston and Dallas shows for the tour will be rescheduled, with new show dates set to be announced within the next 48 hours.

DPR’s Austin, Houston and Dallas shows were set to kick off the North American leg of the 2022 Regime Tour. At the time of publication, it is unclear if this will affect the rest of the group’s shows for the month.