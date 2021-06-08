Dr. Dog announce “graceful exit from touring” with upcoming farewell tour

US indie rock band Dr. Dog have announced plans to quit as a touring band, arranging a farewell tour later this year.

The band, who hail from Philadelphia, took to social media to break the news. They clarify that the band is not officially breaking up but they are “done touring for good”.

“It is a disturbing thing to read, I’m sure, and trust me, an equally unsettling thing to write, but it’s all good,” they wrote. “It’s important to us that you understand that this is not a break up or anything like that. We don’t know what Dr. Dog will do, we just know it won’t include going on tour, except the tour we’re announcing now, which is going to rule.”

Their upcoming Last Tour will cover several major cities in the US, with no UK or European dates revealed. The extensive tour will begin in August and conclude on New Year’s Eve.

The band’s drummer Eric Slick also echoed the group’s statement, reinforcing that the band’s plans are only a “graceful exit from touring”.

it’s not a break up – just a graceful exit from touring ❤️ — eric slick (@ericslickmusic) June 7, 2021

The band’s “top secret band presale” kicks off tomorrow at 12pm (EST) and regular tickets go on sale this Friday (June 11) via Dr. Dog’s website.

Dr. Dog were founded in 1999 by bassist Toby Leaman and lead guitarist Scott McMicken, who share vocal duties throughout the band’s ten-album discography. The band’s most recent studio album is 2018’s ‘Critical Equation’ with a live album ‘Live 2’ released in 2019, both issued via We Buy Gold Records.