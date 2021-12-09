Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak to feature as characters in new Grand Theft Auto expansion pack

Dr. Dre and Anderson .Paak are both set to appear as characters in the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto Online expansion pack.

Titled GTA Online: The Contract, the expansion pack marks the return of GTA V character Franklin Clinton, where he now runs a “celebrity solutions agency”, providing “solutions to high-society problems.”

In the storyline, Dre’s character has lost his phone along with all the unreleased music stored on it, and, finding itself in the wrong hands, he seeks Clinton’s help to retrieve it.

Advertisement

Described in a statement on Rockstar’s official website as “the big break your agency needs”, the expansion pack will take you through Los Santos “from the mean streets of Franklin’s old neighbourhood to the hottest parties in the city, from debaucherous mansions to the offices of the FIB and everywhere in between”.

Both Dre and Paak also contributed to the soundtrack of the expansion pack, and you can hear a teaser of their music in the trailer below:

Back in October, Snoop Dogg had teased that Dre was working on music for the next GTA game. The new music appearing in GTA Online: The Contract will mark Dre’s first music in six years, since the release of his 2015 album ‘Compton’.

It’s been a big few weeks for the GTA franchise, having just released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. Players of the game believe there’s a teaser buried within it about the next title in the franchise.

Advertisement

In other news, Anderson .Paak just scooped up several Grammy nominations for his Silk Sonic project with Bruno Mars, with the duo’s hit ‘Leave The Door Open’ being up for both Record and Song of the Year, as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.