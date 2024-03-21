Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg confirm ‘Missionary’ album is nearly done

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg have confirmed that their new album is nearly complete.

During their joint appearance on a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg revealed that they are nearing the finish line for the long-awaited sequel to their 1993 hit album, ‘Doggystyle’.

Dr. Dre said: “The first album I’ve done with Snoop was in 1993 and it’s the only album I’ve ever produced with Snoop. 30 years ago. So now, believe it or not, we’re getting together again and we’re almost done with the album.”

He continued: “The first album was called ‘Doggystyle’ so we decided to flip it and call this one ‘Missionary'”.

Kimmel proceeded to ask when the album’s due for release, which prompted Snoop Dogg to reply: “Dr. Dre will begin mixing in mid-April.” While the album has yet to receive a firm release date, it is now clear that the album is closer than it has ever been.

Snoop and Dre first began teasing ‘Missionary’ earlier this year. In February, Snoop revealed on the US magazine show Good Morning America: “I can let the rabbit out of the hat. I’ve been working on a record with Dr. Dre for the past eight months. We’re about ready to drop a single in a couple weeks, so that’s what I’ve been cooking up.”

Later during their interview with Kimmel, Dre and Snoop were joined by 50 Cent, who revealed that he will feature on the album. Dr. Dre also shared that Eminem is working on his own album, and that the record is expected to arrive this year.

Dre went on to confirm that he has produced several tracks for the upcoming Eminem record: “I’m actually gonna hear the entire album for the first time tomorrow. He holds his music close to his chest, so I haven’t heard everything. I haven’t even heard everything complete that I’ve done, but I’m gonna hear it, and he’s putting out an album this year.”

“There’s things that I have to mix that I’ve done, but I get the chance to hear the album in its entirety.”