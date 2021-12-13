Dr. Dre confirms collaboration with Marsha Ambrosius: “This is some of my best work!”

Dr. Dre has confirmed that he’s finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius, with both artists describing the finished product as some of their “best work”.

The announcement of new music follows on from the recent speculation that Dre is readying a new solo album release. Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav claimed back in August that he will be a guest on the upcoming record.

Dre’s next full-length release, however, now appears set to be a collaboration with the Liverpool-born singer-songwriter Ambrosius, with both artists confirming over the weekend that work on a record, ‘Casablanco’, had been completed.

Dre shared an image of himself yesterday (December 12) in the studio watching an orchestra record, captioning the picture: “I just finished recording an album with Marsha Ambrosius. ‘Casablanco’ I had a blast!! This is some of my best work!!”

Two hours later, Ambrosius shared an image of herself with Dre in the studio and posted a similar caption to the producer’s: “I just finished recording an album with Dr. Dre “Casablanco” I had an amazing time!! This is some of my best work!!!

Musician Eric Gorfain also confirmed that he’d worked on the album, writing on Instagram Stories: “The cat is out of the bag. I spent the summer arranging strings for this entire album, reuniting with Dr. Dre and Marsha Ambrosius.

“‘Casablanco’ is seriously good. Marsha is ridiculously talented. Dre is The Greatest.”

A release date for Dre and Ambrosius’ ‘Casablanco’ has yet to be confirmed.

Dre, meanwhile, is set to feature as a character in the latest expansion pack of Grand Theft Auto Online called The Contract alongside Anderson .Paak, with new music from Dre and Snoop Dogg promised. The Contract is set for release on Wednesday (December 15).