Dr. Dre to be honoured by the Grammys for his trailblazing production work

Dr. Dre is going to be honoured by the Grammys for his trailblazing production work.

The Recording Academy announced on Friday (November 1) that it will salute the six-time Grammy-winning producer at the 13th annual Producers & Engineers Wing. Taking place on January 22, 2020, the event will kick off Grammy Week ahead of the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on January 26.

Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy, called Dre “an influential force in music.”

“Dre breaks boundaries and inspires music creators across every genre,” she said. “His evolution as a producer solidifies him as a leader of the pack within our industry, and we watch in amazement as he continues to shape the future of music.”

Dr. Dre (real name Andre Young) is one of music’s most revered producers, engineers, and overall artists. Producing hits for everyone from Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar to Gwen Stefani, Alicia Keys and Mary J. Blige, he started his career in the early 1980s as a DJ for the World Class Wreckin’ Cru before becoming a member of legendary West Coast rap group N.W.A.

Delivering two classic albums in the form of ‘The Chronic’ and ‘Chronic 2001’, the 2018 Grammy Hall of Fame inductee founded Beats Electronics with Jimmy Iovine in 2008 before selling it to Apple for $3 billion in 2014.

