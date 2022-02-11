Dr. Dre jokes he’s had to talk Eminem and Snoop Dogg out of “pulling their penises out” during Super Bowl Halftime Show

Dr. Dre has joked that he’s had to talk Eminem and Snoop Dogg out of “pulling their penises out” during Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show (February 13).

Dre, Eminem and Snoop will perform live with Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige during halftime of the NFL championship game, which is being held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

During a press conference that took place yesterday (February 10) promoting the Halftime Show, Dre, Snoop and Blige were asked if fans could “look forward to any surprises” during the set.

Advertisement

While Dre said that there would be some surprises (“but I’m not going to talk about them”), Snoop added “there won’t be any wardrobe malfunctions, though” in reference to Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s 2004 Halftime Show.

Dre then joked that he’s “had to talk Snoop and Eminem out of pulling their penises out” during the show, “especially Eminem”.

You can watch the press conference in full in the above video.

Snoop, who this week became the owner of Death Row Records, previously told the Associated Press that Sunday’s performance is a “dream come true”.

“We’re all one. We’re all united together,” the rapper added about his fellow performers. “If you really look at it, that’s what the world needs to understand that we need to come together as opposed to division or separation.”

Advertisement

Earlier this week Snoop Dogg was sued for the alleged sexual assault and battery of a woman in California in 2013.

According to TMZ, Snoop Dogg has denied the claims made by the woman, who is an actor, model and dancer identified in the suit as Jane Doe. NME has contacted Snoop’s representatives for further comment.