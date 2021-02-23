Dr. Dre raps about divorce and brain aneurysm on new track with KXNG Crooked

A snippet of a new Dr. Dre track has been previewed online which hears the legendary producer rap about his divorce and recent brain aneurysm.

DJ Silk, a longtime affiliate of Dre’s Aftermath Records, surprised fans during a recent Instagram Live session by playing a snippet of the yet to be titled record which also features rapper KXNG Crooked.

Over the minimalist backdrop, Dre discusses his publicised divorce from ex-wife Nicole Young, as well as his recent brain aneurysm scare that left him hospitalised.

“(Bitch) Trying to kill me with them lies and that perjury/ ICU/ I see you trying to fuck me while I’m in surgery,” Dre raps on the track. “In ICU/ death bed, on some money shit/ Greedy bitch, take a pick, girl you know how money get.”

Switching up his flow before bringing in KXNG Crooked, Dre adds: “You know we don’t tolerate that nonsense, by any means get your hand up out my pocket/ This life is private just like the pilot, it’s been decided, this the Poseidon.”

Listen to the snippet below:

Some are speculating that Eminem also features on the track but so far there has been no confirmation of this.

Last year, it was reported that Dr. Dre‘s new album is finished, and features a performance from Eminem.

Taking to Twitter in November, Page Kennedy indicated that he’d heard what would be the legendary artist’s fourth studio album, and first since 2015’s ‘Compton’.

“This Dr. Dre album sounding [fire]” he wrote. “Hope y’all get to hear.”

