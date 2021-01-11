Dr. Dre is reportedly still in ICU after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after suffering a brain aneurysm last week (January 4).

The rapper was rushed to hospital last Monday and was said to be in a “stable and lucid” condition. He later shared an update with his fans through his social media accounts, telling them he was “doing great”.

According to TMZ, doctors are keeping Dre in the ICU so they can carry on running “a battery of tests to get to the root problem” and as a precaution, in case he suffers another aneurysm. It is still currently unknown what caused the first aneurysm.

After the news broke that the hip-hop legend had been hospitalised, a number of stars showed their support for him. “Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body,” Missy Elliott wrote on Twitter, while his former NWA bandmate Ice Cube said: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr Dre.”

In his Instagram update on his health last week, Dre thanked family, friends and fans “for their interest and well wishes”.

“I will be out of the hospital and back home soon,” he wrote. “Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!!”

While Dre has been in hospital, his house was reportedly targeted by burglars. Los Angeles Police attended Dre’s Brentwood residence around 10pm on Tuesday night (January 5) and, following a short pursuit, arrested four would-be burglars.

The intruders are said to have set off infra-red cameras at the rapper and producer’s home, which notified authorities to investigate.