Dr. Dre returns home from hospital following brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre has returned home after almost two weeks in hospital, according to his friend, Ice-T.

The rapper and producer was taken to the intensive care unit at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Monday last week (January 4), after suffering a suspected brain aneurysm.

The 55-year-old updated fans following his admission to hospital, saying he was “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team”.

Yesterday (January 15), Ice-T took to social media to confirm that Dr. Dre has returned home and is in good health.

“Just FaceTimed with Dr. Dre. He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” he tweeted.

Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good. 🙏👊🏽 — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) January 15, 2021

Dr. Dre is yet to update fans on his condition since returning home. According to TMZ, doctors will continue to monitor him following his release from hospital.

Dr. Dre’s home was allegedly targeted by burglars just hours after he was admitted to ICU. LAPD officers attended Dre’s residence on January 5 and arrested four men.

Nothing is thought to have been taken in the break-in attempt, but police reportedly found burglary implements in the would-be thieves’ vehicle.

Missy Elliott, Ice Cube, LL Cool J and Flea were among those to share their best wishes to Dre on social media following his hospitalisation.