Dr Dre returns to the studio with ‘Detox’ update after suffering brain aneurysm

Dr Dre has returned to the studio to reportedly work on his fabled album ‘Detox’ once more, days after he was discharged from hospital following treatment for a brain aneurysm.

The rapper and producer was taken to the intensive care unit at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Monday last week (January 4), after suffering a suspected brain aneurysm.

Over the weekend (January 15), Ice-T took to social media to confirm that Dr. Dre has returned home and is in good health.

Advertisement

“Just FaceTimed with Dr. Dre. He just made it home. Safe and looking good,” he tweeted.

In a new Instagram snap from producer Dem Jointz, Dre was seen with rappers including The D.O.C in front of a mixing board.

“And we back!” Dem wrote in the caption. “#Detox21.”

Detox was first announced as the follow-up to Dre’s acclaimed second album ‘2001’, with the producer working on the record for over a decade before officially shelving it in 2015 – claiming that album sessions had not met his expectations.

His third studio album then came in the form of ‘Compton’ released just a week later.

Advertisement

In August, Akon said he had contributed to the album and called on Dr Dre to finally release it.

“I don’t think [Dre] understands his power sometimes,” he said in an interview with Vlad TV. “[But] I don’t think that. I think he’s gonna win no matter what because he’s Dre! Just drop that bitch!

In 2010, ‘Kush’, a song by Dre, Akon and Snoop Dogg that was said to be from ‘Detox’, leaked online, followed by an officially mastered release.