Dr. Dre rushed to ICU following suspected brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre reportedly suffered a suspected brain aneurysm and was taken to the intensive care unit in a Los Angeles hospital.

TMZ broke the news on Tuesday (January 5), citing “sources connected to Dre and with direct knowledge”. A crime reporter with the Los Angeles Times has also reported that the hip-hop mogul has been hospitalised at Cedars-Sinai.

Dr. Dre reportedly remains in intensive care today (January 5), but is “stable and lucid”, according to TMZ’s original report. Doctors are yet to determine the cause of the bleeding and are continuing to run tests on the rapper-cum-entrepreneur.

At time of writing, the 55-year-old’s publicity team had not yet released a statement regarding his condition.

Dr. Dre is in the middle of divorce proceedings with Nicole Young, to whom he was married for 24 years. They are reportedly due to attend a hearing Wednesday (January 6) in Los Angeles.

Last month, it was reported that Dr. Dre’s new album was finished. The record would be Dre’s first since he released ‘Compton’ in 2015.

Detroit rapper Page Kennedy hinted that Dre’s longtime friend and collaborator, Eminem, will make an appearance on the new record. Dr. Dre is yet to confirm the album’s release date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.