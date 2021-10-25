Dr. Dre shares heartfelt message sent to him by Snoop Dogg: “You got your soldiers with you”

Dr. Dre has shared a heartfelt message of support sent to him by Snoop Dogg – watch it below.

The message came after the rapper was reportedly handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial last week. According to TMZ, the rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him.

Taking to Instagram, Dre thanked fans, friends and collaborators for all the support they’ve shown him through his divorce, writing: “Thank you to everyone for sending me so much positive energy. I’d like to share this inspirational message from my brother Snoop Dogg.”

Advertisement

In the video message, Snoop pays tribute to Dre, saying: “Ever since I was fuckin’ with you, before I was fuckin’ with you, you could always take pain, anger, frustration—anything that was negative and you could get something positive out of it. That’s why you the doctor.”

Of Dre’s recent troubles, Snoop added: “They say Snoop Dogg is an icon, he’s a God, he’s a king, but there’s one n***a to honour, and that’s you.

“So you get your shit right and focus on being great. Take all that negative energy, all that shit that you dealing with—the death, the fucking lawsuits, all that shit—put it all in your mind and your spirit and make something magical, n***a.”

“You got your soldiers with you,” he added. “You got me, Em[inem], Kendrick [Lamar]… We with you, cuz, let’s go.”

Advertisement

In other news, a new album by Dre. Dre looks set to kick off ‘The Aftermath Takeover’, alongside one by Snoop Dogg, before the end of 2021.

As stated in a recent Instagram post by DJ Battlecat, the Beats By Dre mogul will release his highly anticipated solo album and follow-up to 2015’s ‘Compton’ before the end of the year (via Hip Hop DX).

On October 12, Battlecat shared a meme to his account that showed a potential timeline for the takeover, which will begin with Snoop Dogg‘s album release on November 12 followed by Dre’s album sometime in December.