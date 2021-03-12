Although West Coast production legend Dr. Dre and East Coast rap icon The Notorious B.I.G. never recorded together during the latter’s lifetime, according to one of Dre’s former proteges it came very close to happening.

H.I.T.T.M.A.N., who signed to Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment label in 1998 and appeared on 9 tracks on his album ‘2001’, revealed in a tweet that the two had plans to enter the studio with Compton rap veteran King Tee – who Biggie has cited as an early inspiration.

H.I.T.T.M.A.N. replied to a tweet by rapper KXNG Crooked, who fantasised about the prospect of Biggie working with West Coast producers “because his flow would sit right in that trademark groove.”

From what Mel-Man told me, Biggie was supposed to meet up with Dre at Creep Alley the following night about a possible collabo with him and King Tee. Can you imagine that?! — H.I.T.T.M.A.N. (@HITTMANsince87) March 10, 2021

Citing Aftermath Entertainment-signed producer Melvin ‘Mel-Man’ Bradford, H.I.T.T.M.A.N. said: “Biggie was supposed to meet up with Dre at Creep Alley the following night about a possible collabo with him and King Tee. Can you imagine that?!”

In 2017, Rick Ross went further and said he’d heard that Biggie and Dre did in fact record together, with the results never released.

“I heard there may be a Dre / B.I.G record,” Ross said in an interview with Angie Martinez. “Real talk, I heard that. I heard they made a record together.”

Last month, meanwhile, a snippet of a new Dr. Dre track emerged online, on which the legendary producer raps about his divorce and recent brain aneurysm.

Last year, it was reported that Dr. Dre‘s new album is finished, and features a performance from Eminem.