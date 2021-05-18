‘Drag Race UK’ star Bimini teases debut single ‘God Save This Queen’

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Bimini has announced her debut single ‘God Save This Queen’ by sharing a brief clip of the song on social media.

Tagging collaborators billy blond and Redshank on Instagram, the 10-second preview showcases an electro-pop sound for Bimini Bon-Boulash, the drag stage name of Tommy Hibbitts.

The snippet begins with Bimini shouting “Oi!” followed by “I love you mum”. The Instagram post is captioned: “So excited for you to hear it!!!! I’ve been working with a sick team and I’m so proud of this track!!!!!!!”

Listen to the preview of ‘God Save This Queen’, due June 3, below.

The Drag Race favourite revealed earlier this year that they use she/her pronouns in drag, and “They/them/bad bitch out of drag”.

Meanwhile, the Australian and New Zealand version of the hugely popular show is set to hit the road this year, as the new RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under tour was confirmed yesterday (May 17).

All 10 contestants will be embarking on the five-stop tour, which takes place in September. Tickets for the shows go on sale next Monday, May 24, and will be available for purchase here.

The debut season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under kicked off earlier this month, premiering on Stan Australia and TVNZ. It features ten Australian contestants – Art Simone, Karen from Finance, Coco Jumbo, Etecetera Etcetera, Maxi Shield, Jojo Zaho and Scarlet Adams – as well as three NZ queens; Kita Mean, Anita Wigl’it and Elektra Shock.

So far, this season has welcomed guest appearances from Kylie Minogue and Taika Waititi, as well as stirring up some controversy over Anita Wigl’it’s Royal Family jokes.