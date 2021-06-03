Bimini Bon Boulash, star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK, has released their debut single ‘God Save This Queen’.

After becoming the runner-up in this year’s BBC series, Bimini’s debut single sees the Norfolk-born singer address bigotry, class politics and the freedoms of a non-binary life.

‘God Save This Queen’ was co-written by Bimini, with Billie Blonde and Redshank. The latter pair also produced the song.

Bimini sings on the new track: “Fragile masculinity won’t get you very far / Throughout all of history it’s left too many scars / Give the freedom to the people to be who they really are.”

The punk-driven song arrives weeks after a mural in Norwich that celebrates Bimini’s achievements was vandalised [via Attitude].

Bimini responded to the incident on social media: “I will never stop being myself. I’ll never shy away from living an authentically queer experience even if there are people that disagree with our existence.

“Trans rights are human rights and I will push that message until the end.”

The Drag Race fan favourite revealed earlier this year that they use she/her pronouns in drag, and “they/them/bad bitch out of drag”.

Bimini will also join the stars of Drag Race for a tour across the UK early next year.