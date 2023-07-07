Watch Drake kick off delayed ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour with giant sperm hologram

Drake began his delayed ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour this week – where he performed with a giant sperm hologram. Check out fan-shot footage and the full setlist below.

The Canadian artist is currently out on the road in North America for a run of joint shows with 21 Savage, which was originally scheduled to kick off in June.

Opening the tour at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday (July 5), Drake and Savage delivered a mammoth 48-song set that included numerous live debuts and rarities.

The rapper at one point performed as a large hologram of a sperm floated above him. Another visual of a group of sperm cells, meanwhile, appeared to circle him on stage. Check out the footage and images of the moment below.

All this talk about black women’s respectability policies and Drake in here with a damn floating sperm pic.twitter.com/ygi9kXChUb — Hippolyta ✨ (@A_GirlNamedBRI) July 6, 2023

Drake performing with a giant sperm above his head pic.twitter.com/8ioBSr9V7G — Tervis Scoot (@tervisscoot) July 6, 2023

drake has no reason to have a floating sperm on the stage, like bro-💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/VtMPJmaAlD — stan⛷️ (@stxn_h) July 6, 2023

To begin the evening, Drake played ‘Look What You’ve Done’ from his 2011 second album ‘Take Care’ for the first time in over a decade. He later dusted off ‘Shot For Me’ from that same record, marking the track’s first live outing since 2015.

Next, Drake treated the crowd to a debut performance of ‘Can I’ before playing ‘BackOutsideBoyz’ from his 2022 collaborative album with 21 Savage, ‘Her Loss’, for the first time.

He also debuted ‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’ from that same record ahead of the first airing of his 2023 single ‘Search & Rescue’. The ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ star’s solo set comprised 30 songs overall. It was broken up by a brief DJ set, and came ahead of a 12-track solo 21 Savage performance as well as a joint set from the two artists.

Towards the end of the night, Drake and 21 Savage played ‘On BS’ from ‘Her Loss’ together.

See a selection of videos from the show below, along with the full setlist.

Drake opens Night 2 in Chicago with “Look What You’ve Done”. #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/rj16T2nUZY — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 7, 2023

Brooooooo from backoutsideboyz to Jumbotron shit 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 #IAABtour pic.twitter.com/jNGmJmAgCi — Frank Yolo (@frankyolo_7) July 6, 2023

According to Complex, Drake teased his next album ‘All The Dogs’ at the Chicago gig.

“I always hear people talking about, ‘Damn, we miss that old Drake’,” he said. “I understand what you mean. You need more music so that you can, you know… feel good about your new lover, shit on your exes, get fly, get drunk, show love to your family, show love to your friends.”

The setlist for the first ‘It’s All A Blur’ date was as follows:

Drake:

‘Look What You’ve Done’ (First live performance since 2012)

‘Marvins Room’

‘Say Something’

‘Shot for Me’ (First live performance since 2015)

‘Can I’ (Live debut)

‘Feel No Ways’

‘Jaded’

‘Jungle’

‘Over’

‘Headlines’

‘The Motto’

‘HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)’

‘Started From The Bottom’

‘Energy’

‘Know Yourself’

‘Nonstop’

‘SICKO MODE’

‘Way 2 Sexy’

‘BackOutsideBoyz’ (Live debut)

‘Jumbotron Shit Poppin’ (Live debut)

‘Laugh Now Cry Later’

‘God’s Plan’

‘Childs Play’ (First live performance since 2017)

‘Wait for U’

‘In My Feelings’

‘Nice for What’

DJ Set:

‘Controlla’

‘Too Good’

‘Find Your Love’

‘Fountains’

‘Work’

‘One Dance’

Drake:

‘Calling My Name’

‘Massive’

‘Sticky’

‘Search & Rescue’ (Live debut)

21 Savage:

‘Red Opps’

‘Don’t Come Out The House’

’10 Freaky Girls’

‘Who Want Smoke??’

‘Peaches & Eggplants’

‘Rockstar’

‘A lot’

‘No Heart’

‘X’

‘Runnin’

‘Mr. Right Now’ (with Drake)

‘Bank Account’

Drake & 21 Savage:

‘Knife Talk’

‘On BS (Live debut)’

‘Spin Bout U’

‘Jimmy Cooks’

‘Rich Flex’

Drake Encore:

‘Legend’