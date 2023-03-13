Drake and 21 Savage announce huge 2023 ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour

Drake and 21 Savage have announced a huge 2023 arena tour of North America – find details below and buy tickets here.

The 29-date tour, dubbed ‘It’s All A Blur’, begins in June and comes in support of the two rappers’ recent collaborative album ‘Her Loss’.

The tour begins in New Orleans on June 16 before dates in Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago and more. It was previously teased by Drake during a career-spanning SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City back in January.

Four dates in New York – two at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and two at Manhattan’s Madison Square Garden – will then follow, before the tour wraps up in early September in Glendale, Arizona.

A press release for the tour states that additional dates will be added to the tour soon, including a hometown show for Drake in Toronto.

A number of brand presales for the tour will take place this week (find details here) before a general sale at noon local time on Friday, March 17. Buy your tickets here.

See the tour poster and list of dates below.

JUNE 2023

16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

JULY 2023

1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

AUGUST 2023

12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Reviewing ‘Her Loss’, NME wrote: “Despite some great beats and some heavy bars, ‘Her Loss’ is underwhelming. The whining misogyny laced throughout the record is a symptom of a wider issue: this album is essentially the sonic imprint of a massively bloated ego.

“It’s yet more evidence that Drake’s art is suffering under the strain of his obsession with churning out as much music as is physically possible. And while 21 doesn’t have the same problem, both halves of the duo are responsible for an album that had the potential to be a classic, and missed.”