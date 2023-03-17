Drake and 21 Savage expand 2023 North American tour

Drake and 21 Savage have expanded their 2023 North American tour – see all the details below.
The run of shows, dubbed ‘It’s All A Blur’, is due to kick off in New Orleans this June in support of the two rappers’ recent collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. Drake previously teased the stint during a SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City.
Tickets go on general sale at noon local time today (March 17) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.
Further gigs have now been added in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, DC, Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Third dates have also been announced for Brooklyn, Manhattan and Inglewood.
You can see the revised itinerary below.
JUNE 2023
16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (new date)
24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (new date)
28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena (new date)
JULY 2023
1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (new date)
11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (new date)
23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (new date)
25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (new date)
31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
AUGUST 2023
1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (new date)
12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (new date)
18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (new date)
21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (new date)
28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (new date)
SEPTEMBER 2023
1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (new date)
5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
In a three-star review of ‘Her Loss’, NME wrote: “Despite some great beats and some heavy bars, ‘Her Loss’’is underwhelming. The whining misogyny laced throughout the record is a symptom of a wider issue: this album is essentially the sonic imprint of a massively bloated ego.
“It’s yet more evidence that Drake’s art is suffering under the strain of his obsession with churning out as much music as is physically possible. And while 21 doesn’t have the same problem, both halves of the duo are responsible for an album that had the potential to be a classic, and missed.”