Drake and 21 Savage expand 2023 North American tour

Drake and 21 Savage have expanded their 2023 North American tour – see all the details below.

The run of shows, dubbed ‘It’s All A Blur’, is due to kick off in New Orleans this June in support of the two rappers’ recent collaborative album ‘Her Loss’. Drake previously teased the stint during a SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, New York City.

Tickets go on general sale at noon local time today (March 17) – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

Further gigs have now been added in Houston, Dallas, Miami, Detroit, Montreal, Washington, DC, Seattle, Vancouver, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Las Vegas. Third dates have also been announced for Brooklyn, Manhattan and Inglewood.

You can see the revised itinerary below.

JUNE 2023

16 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

19 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

21 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

22 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center (new date)

24 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center (new date)

28 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

29 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena (new date)

JULY 2023

1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

2 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

8 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena (new date)

11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

14 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

17 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

20 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center (new date)

23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (new date)

25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

28 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

29 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena (new date)

31 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

AUGUST 2023

1 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center (new date)

12 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

13 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

15 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum (new date)

18 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

19 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center (new date)

21 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

26 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena (new date)

28 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena (new date)

SEPTEMBER 2023

1 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena (new date)

5 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

In a three-star review of ‘Her Loss’, NME wrote: “Despite some great beats and some heavy bars, ‘Her Loss’’is underwhelming. The whining misogyny laced throughout the record is a symptom of a wider issue: this album is essentially the sonic imprint of a massively bloated ego.

“It’s yet more evidence that Drake’s art is suffering under the strain of his obsession with churning out as much music as is physically possible. And while 21 doesn’t have the same problem, both halves of the duo are responsible for an album that had the potential to be a classic, and missed.”