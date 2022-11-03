Drake and 21 Savage share ‘Her Loss’ artwork and fake Howard Stern, NPR Tiny Desk and Vogue promos

Drake and 21 Savage are readying their collaborative album ‘Her Loss’, which will arrive this Friday (November 4). Ahead of its release, they’ve shared its cover artwork, as well as several fake media tie-ins.

They kicked off the promotional campaign by sharing a sham Vogue magazine cover on Instagram that featured the two rappers, thanking editor Anna Wintour “for the love and support on his historic moment” in the caption.

21 Savage also filmed a mock edition of the magazine’s In The Bag series, in which celebrities share essential items they carry with them. 21’s edition saw him pull out a bag of organic mangoes, a dreidel, a copy of Charlotte’s Web (“It’s a real good read, I love this book, I read it all the time”), some mint tea and more.

Yesterday (November 2), Drake and 21 shared a video purported to be teasing an appearance from the pair on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. It turned out to be fake as well – though NPR did retweet the video, writing: “let’s do it forreal tho”.

Finally, the pair shared a video that – mimicking “Weird Al” Yankovic‘s fake Al TV interviews – repurposes Howard Stern’s April interview with comedian Jerrod Carmichael to make it appear like Drake and 21 are being interviewed by the radio veteran.

In the fake interview, the rappers are quizzed about what type of porn they like, with Drake replying: “The highest tier of top-givers. That’s really what I’m, consistently, on a daily basis, tuned into.” He also gives his response to whether he wants to ever get married. Take a look at those clips – along with what is presumably the real cover art for ‘Her Loss’ – below:

Drake and 21 Savage announced ‘Her Loss’ last month when they released the video for ‘Jimmy Cooks’, a track from Drake’s 2021 album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ that features Savage. It will mark the first full project that Drake and 21 Savage have collaborated on together.

That said, the pair have linked up numerous times in the past. In addition to ‘Jimmy Cooks’ from ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, 21 Savage also appeared on Drake’s 2021 ‘Certified Lover Boy’ track ‘Knife Talk’. Drake, meanwhile, featured on ‘Mr. Right Now’ from Savage and Metro Boomin‘s ‘Savage Mode II’ back in 2020.

‘Her Loss’ was originally set to arrive last Friday (October 28), but was delayed by a week after frequent Drake producer Noah “40” Shebib contracted COVID-19 while working on the album. In posts shared to both artists’ social media, it was revealed Shebib had tested positive for COVID while mixing and mastering the record, and is “resting up”, setting a new release date of November 4.